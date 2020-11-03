First Alert Forecast: Temperatures on the rise this week with plenty of sunshine

(WHSV) - Warming up this week as high pressure builds into the region.

TUESDAY: Another very cold morning with temperatures rising into the 30s, breezy early so wind chills will be in the 20s. Plenty of sun for the day and while it will be chilly and breezy early, winds will slack off later in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s so eventually a rather pleasant day.

Clear and cold for the evening with temperatures in the 40s so a chilly night but finally calmer winds.

Overnight lows falling into the low to mid 30s overnight. Another cold night.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunny and much warmer for the day as high pressure builds in, highs in the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. Not windy, so feeling very nice if you have outdoor plans. Lows in the low 40s overnight.

THURSDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 50s with plenty of sunshine. Staying sunny for the day and pleasant, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. A great day to get out and enjoy.

Highs around 70 by Friday (WHSV)

FRIDAY: A cool morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and warm for the afternoon, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A very pleasant fall day. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures continue to climb this week (WHSV)

THIS WEEKEND: High pressure will remain in control. A comfortable morning with temperatures in the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday. Plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. A beautiful warm November weekend ahead. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 50s. Staying sunny and very comfortable with highs in the low 70s in the afternoon. A beautiful fall day.

