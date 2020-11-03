Grant Co. given funding for residents to receive nearby speciality care

GRANT COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $430,124 in a Distant Learning and Telemedicine Grant that will help rural West Virginians receive specialty care without having to travel far.

According to a press release from the USDA, the investment is being provided to the Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Maryland, and will be used to help establish a Virtual Cancer Center and Chronic Disease Telemedicine Program in Mineral County and Grant County, W. Va.

The program will allow the end-user hospitals to consult with oncology and chronic disease specialists located at Garrett Regional Medical Center.

The press release says that medical providers will be able to provide consultations on patient conditions and diagnoses without having to transport the patient to the larger medical center. The program will enable patients at all sites to receive care in their own communities, in their own homes, and cut down on the number of patients who lack transportation to travel for medical care.

The program will also allow for check-ups and appointments to be conducted in the patient’s home, using technology that provides for a virtual, complete physical exam.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.