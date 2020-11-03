Advertisement

Grant Co. given funding for residents to receive nearby speciality care

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $430,124 in a Distant Learning and Telemedicine Grant that will help rural West Virginians receive specialty care without having to travel far.

According to a press release from the USDA, the investment is being provided to the Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Maryland, and will be used to help establish a Virtual Cancer Center and Chronic Disease Telemedicine Program in Mineral County and Grant County, W. Va.

The program will allow the end-user hospitals to consult with oncology and chronic disease specialists located at Garrett Regional Medical Center.

The press release says that medical providers will be able to provide consultations on patient conditions and diagnoses without having to transport the patient to the larger medical center. The program will enable patients at all sites to receive care in their own communities, in their own homes, and cut down on the number of patients who lack transportation to travel for medical care.

The program will also allow for check-ups and appointments to be conducted in the patient’s home, using technology that provides for a virtual, complete physical exam.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Voter Turnout in the Valley

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Evening weather 11-3-2020

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

Local political parties confident before Election Day

Updated: 30 minutes ago
- Political parties are gearing up for Election Day, and local representatives are hopeful their candidates will win. Leaders from both sides told WHSV they are confident their candidates will win. They are happy with the large voter turnout already and hope it will continue Tuesday. “We’re going to have the best republican showing that we have seen in a long time,” Rockingham County Republican Committee Chairman Daryl Borgquist said. “There’s a lot of enthusiasm for the election and a lot of interest in the election.” “It’s going to be a beautiful day tomorrow in Virginia and I hope that we will have a really good turnout of democrats and start turning Rockingham County blue,” Rockingham County Democratic Committee Vice-Chair Tim Jost said. Both Borgquist and Jost believe voters will be safe going to the polls Tuesday.

Local

Machine allows visually-impaired voters access to privacy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
While many people who vote enter a private booth, for people who are visually impaired, casting a private ballot is no guarantee. Now, there is technology that can help them do just that.

Latest News

State

Candidates and groups drop over $12 million on Facebook ad spending

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Noah Fleischman, Capital News Service
In an election forecasted to have record voter turnout, political campaigns have deployed a multiplatform media blitz.

Local

Harrisonburg City School Board set to approve CARES Act funding allocation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Harrisonburg City School Board is expected to approve the allocation of CARES Act funding Tuesday night. The funding was awarded to them in response to the pandemic.

Local

VDH to host free COVID-19 testing event at Shenandoah Co. Fairgrounds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Virginia Department of Health is offering a free drive-through COVID-19 testing event next week.

Local

New timing plans in effect for High Street Corridor in Harrisonburg

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
New timing plans for Harrisonburg’s High Street corridor are being implemented this week, according to a press release from the City of Harrisonburg Public Works.

Local

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who fled after leading deputies on a short pursuit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who fled the scene after a short pursuit early Tuesday morning.

State

Virginia politicos explore possible outcomes of 2020 election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joseph Whitney Smith, Capital News Service
Election Day winners could influence key issues over the next four years such as the pandemic, police reform and foreign policy, according to Virginia-based political analysts.