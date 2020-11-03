Harrisonburg City School Board set to approve CARES Act funding allocation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg City School Board is expected to approve the allocation of CARES Act funding Tuesday night. The funding was awarded to them in response to the pandemic.

The money will go toward unemployment insurance, child care programs, cleaning supplies, PPE, technology and distance learning, among other things.

School Board Chair Andy Kohen says their top priority is keeping students and staff safe.

“We trust the professionals who are the central office and decision-makers to take actions and make decisions in consideration of that priority," Kohen said.

He also says other things will happen once they can ensure that safety for everyone.

“We are very grateful for the additional funding to enable us to cope much better with the consequences of the pandemic that we’re confronting," Kohen said. "Hopefully it will be adequate, it will certainly be better than if we hadn’t received that funding.”

The meeting’s agenda also includes presentations about updates on physical education, special education and virtual learning. It starts at 7 p.m. and is virtual. The link for others to attend can be found here.

