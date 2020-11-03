Harrisonburg election officers, police keeping voting precincts safe on Election Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Despite a lot of early voting in-person and by mail, voting officials are preparing for another influx of voters on Election Day.

Harrisonburg’s Director of Elections Mark Finks said the city’s high turnout before Election Day will definitely help reduce congestion at the polls, but if the city sees an unprecedented turnout in the 80 to 90 percent range, voters should expect a wait.

More election officials will be helping to clean tables, pens, and frequently touched surfaces around precincts.

They will also be helping to keep voters a safe distance apart while they wait. Face masks will be available for those who need them.

Finks said for the elderly, disabled, and especially sick voters, they can vote from their car.

“We are offering curbside voting, but we want to make sure that we’re leaving that available for the people most in need,” Finks said.

Curbside voting will be available at all Harrisonburg voting precincts on Nov. 3.

Voters may also notice a police presence at polling locations.

Lieutenant Chris Monahan with the Harrisonburg Police Department said there have not been notable issues on Election Days in the past, but more officers will be nearby polling locations to create a safe environment.

Harrisonburg, like other cities, has prepared for possible election unrest.

“Like any other locality throughout the country, anything is possible," Monahan said. "We are prepared to respond to any disorder that takes place, whether it’s big or small, but here in Harrisonburg we don’t anticipate anything like that happening.”

The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as people are in line by 7 p.m., they will be able to cast their vote.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.