Advertisement

Kanye West votes for himself for president

The rapper only made the ballot in 12 states
Kanye West announced his presidential candidacy in July, but only made it on the ballot in a dozen states.
Kanye West announced his presidential candidacy in July, but only made it on the ballot in a dozen states.(Source: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Kanye West voted for the first time in a presidential election on Tuesday – and he voted for himself.

“God is so good,” West tweeted. “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust...me.”

The rapper and White House wannabe chronicled his election experience on Twitter.

West announced his candidacy in July, but only made it on the ballot in a dozen states: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

As a result, Yeezy had to write in his own name in his home precinct.

West wrapped up his voting pictorial with a picture of himself, wearing a black mask, a blue hoodie and an “I Voted” sticker.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Long lines, enthusiasm but no major problems as US votes

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Problems occur every election, and Tuesday was no different. There were long lines early in the day and sporadic reports of polling places opening late.

National Politics

Trump or Biden? Big turnout, few hiccups as voters choose

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

News

Voter Turnout in the Valley

Updated: 19 minutes ago

National

Hurricane Eta slams into Nicaragua as Category 4 storm

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As Eta began to make landfall there were reports of corrugated metal roofs flying off homes, trees, poles and power lines falling and rivers rising in the coastal area.

Latest News

News

Evening weather 11-3-2020

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Local political parties confident before Election Day

Updated: 31 minutes ago
- Political parties are gearing up for Election Day, and local representatives are hopeful their candidates will win. Leaders from both sides told WHSV they are confident their candidates will win. They are happy with the large voter turnout already and hope it will continue Tuesday. “We’re going to have the best republican showing that we have seen in a long time,” Rockingham County Republican Committee Chairman Daryl Borgquist said. “There’s a lot of enthusiasm for the election and a lot of interest in the election.” “It’s going to be a beautiful day tomorrow in Virginia and I hope that we will have a really good turnout of democrats and start turning Rockingham County blue,” Rockingham County Democratic Committee Vice-Chair Tim Jost said. Both Borgquist and Jost believe voters will be safe going to the polls Tuesday.

National

People place ‘I voted’ stickers on Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite after casting ballots

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WHAM Staff
Voters visited women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite to pay tribute to her after casting their ballots.

State

Grant Co. given funding for residents to receive nearby speciality care

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $430,124 in a Distant Learning and Telemedicine Grant that will help rural West Virginians receive specialty care without having to travel far.

Local

Machine allows visually-impaired voters access to privacy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
While many people who vote enter a private booth, for people who are visually impaired, casting a private ballot is no guarantee. Now, there is technology that can help them do just that.

State

Candidates and groups drop over $12 million on Facebook ad spending

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Noah Fleischman, Capital News Service
In an election forecasted to have record voter turnout, political campaigns have deployed a multiplatform media blitz.