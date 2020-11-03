Local political parties confident before Election Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Political parties are gearing up for Election Day, and local representatives are hopeful their candidates will win.

Leaders from both sides told WHSV they are confident their candidates will win.

They are happy with the large voter turnout already and hope it will continue Tuesday.

“We’re going to have the best republican showing that we have seen in a long time,” Rockingham County Republican Committee Chairman Daryl Borgquist said. “There’s a lot of enthusiasm for the election and a lot of interest in the election.”

“It’s going to be a beautiful day tomorrow in Virginia and I hope that we will have a really good turnout of democrats and start turning Rockingham County blue,” Rockingham County Democratic Committee Vice-Chair Tim Jost said.

Both Borgquist and Jost believe voters will be safe going to the polls Tuesday.

