New program in Shenandoah Valley to help women and minority-owned small businesses

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A nonprofit in the Shenandoah Valley says women and minority-owned businesses have been hit especially hard during the pandemic. And, they’re doing something about it.

The Staunton Creative Community Fund is dedicated to helping small businesses start and grow in the Shenandoah Valley, even during a pandemic.

The Program and Development Director, Rachel Haddad, with the Staunton Creative Community Fund, says women and minority-owned businesses are important to the cultural and economic makeup of the region.

“Because traditional means of upward mobility have not necessarily been as accessible to these populations historically they have embraced entrepreneurship as an alternative route to financial mobility,” stated Haddad.

But COVID-19 has threatened their existence. In response, the Staunton Creative Community Fund has created the Women and Minority-owned Business Support Program. It’s a two-pronged approach for creating financial resiliency, in the short-term by offering money.

“It’s grant funding. It’s cash infusions. It is not necessarily something that needs to be paid back,” said Haddad. “And it is something that helps with the stabilizing of the business owner.”

In the long-term, help comes in two ways.

“Access to education and access to community. And our business boot camp which is an eight-week planning course actually offers both of those,” said Haddad.

AT&T is supporting the program with a $16,000 grant to help businesses survive the pandemic.

“We understand how important they are and making the places that we live great places to live,” said Garrett McGuire, AT&T Regional Director of External and Legislative Affairs. “And we understand that a lot of them have faced challenges this year that they did not expect.”

Haddad would like to see the program continue beyond COVID-19 but says it’s a matter of funding. “It’s our great hope that people would kind of pick up the mission and would experience the same passion that we’re experiencing and also they would see the results.”

The Women and Minority-owned Business Support Program launches in 2021, but Haddad says they want to hear from interested parties so they can guide them through the application process.

Just email hello@stauntonfund.org.

SCCF Release:

AT&T Teams Up with Local Non-Profit to Support Women and Minority-Owned Businesses

Shenandoah Valley, VA (September 24, 2020) – In response to barriers faced by local women and minority business owners, AT&T is collaborating with the Staunton Creative Community Fund (SCCF) to create a two-pronged funding pool for qualifying entrepreneurs in the Shenandoah Valley.

The first funding pool will be a full scholarship program for SCCF’s business planning course called Business Bootcamp. The second funding pool will be a grant program for minority and women-owned businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and other barriers Staunton Creative Community Fund 32 N Augusta St, Suite D. Staunton, VA 24401 540-213-0333 – www.stauntonfund.org to financial resiliency. Thanks in part to a $16,000 contribution from AT&T, SCCF plans to distribute six (6) $2,000 grants and to send six (6) qualifying entrepreneurs through Business Bootcamp in 2021.

“Women and People of Color are statistically more likely to become entrepreneurs,” said Debbie Irwin, Executive Director of SCCF. “They are also more likely to face unique challenges as entrepreneurs for a number of reasons, including limited access to credit, poor financial health, and COVID-related issues. Through this program we hope to fill in some of the gaps that exist for these entrepreneurs that enrich our communities so greatly.”

“We know there is much more that must be addressed when it comes to inequities across every facet of society,” said Vince Apruzzese, president, AT&T-Virginia. “By teaming up with SCCF, we’re taking a step together toward addressing the inequities and challenges that women and minority entrepreneurs face every day. This program provides them with additional tools to start, grow and sustain businesses in Virginia, which is great for their families and communities – and for our entire Commonwealth.”

For more information on the Women and Minority-Owned Business Support program, e-mail hello@stauntonfund.org.

Creative Community Fund (SCCF) is a 501©3 non-profit organization that equips entrepreneurs in the Shenandoah Valley with the tools needed to be empowered in their entrepreneurial journey. For more information visit www.stauntonfund.org or contact SCCF at hello@stauntonfund.org.

