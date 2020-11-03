New timing plans in effect for High Street Corridor in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - New timing plans for Harrisonburg’s High Street corridor are being implemented this week, according to a press release from the City of Harrisonburg Public Works.

The corridor runs approximately three miles from Wal-Mart to 3rd Street and includes the traffic signal timing of 10 intersections.

The new timing plans are a part of the city’s Traffic Signal Coordination and Optimization project, which is being developed through the Highway Safety Improvement Program grant awarded to the city from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Public works staff will be on High Street monitoring the changes and making real-time adjustments as needed this week, so drivers should use caution when traveling through the corridor.

“The goal of this project is to improve the overall coordination of the traffic signals along the corridor so that the level of service increases, and travel time and delay decrease,” Harrisonburg Director of Public Works Tom Hartman said in the release.

