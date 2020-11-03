Rockingham County localities spending CARES act funding

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County board of supervisors approved more than one million dollars in CARES act funding, and localities are beginning to spend it.

The town of Bridgewater is one of the localities getting the money.

So far they have spent over $170,000 of the $317,000 they received.

They have spent it on the fire department, employee hazard pay and on the Bridgewater Economic Stimulus Transfer program which will help around a dozen businesses in town.

“The businesses were very happy,” assistant town manager Alex Wilmer said “It’s been a tough year, of course, for all of them. To have a little extra funding to advertise, to promote their business, to improve signage and things like that, it really went a long way to help them. We were glad that we could come out and help them in some way.”

The rest of Bridgewater’s CARES act funding will help pay police salaries through the end of the year.

