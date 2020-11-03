Advertisement

Staunton hires Charlottesville law firm to help with city attorney hiring process

McGuire Wood has agreed to take on the job at a cap of $15,000 from the city.
Staunton City Hall
Staunton City Hall(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Staunton has started the search for a new city attorney.

City council has voted to hire McGuire Woods, out of Charlottesville, as the special counsel to help find the best fit.

The law firm will be working with the head of the city’s HR department to narrow down the candidates who apply.

Those who apply for the position will also meet with different department heads within the city.

Once six candidates have been chosen, Mayor Andrea Oakes said city council will vote on the best three.

They will then work with HR and the special counsel on who to hire as the next city attorney.

McGuire Wood has agreed to take on the job at a cap of $15,000 from the city.

Mayor Oakes said to get a consultant at that price is very reasonable and she said she feels confident the law firm will be able to help find the perfect fit for a new city attorney.

“He has a lot of connections and he handles litigation along with searching for attorneys for municipalities and he specializes in municipality and school board law, so he knows what to look for and he also knows what to weed out,” Oakes said.

But finding the best person could be a lengthy process.

“Finding the right fit, the qualified fit for Staunton. We’re hoping to have someone in place within six months, maybe even sooner,” Mayor Oakes said.

Doug Guynn has served as Staunton’s city attorney for 16 years and plans to stay in that role until January 31.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New timing plans in effect for High Street Corridor in Harrisonburg

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
New timing plans for Harrisonburg’s High Street corridor are being implemented this week, according to a press release from the City of Harrisonburg Public Works.

Local

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who fled after leading deputies on a short pursuit

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who fled the scene after a short pursuit early Tuesday morning.

State

Virginia politicos explore possible outcomes of 2020 election

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Whitney Smith, Capital News Service
Election Day winners could influence key issues over the next four years such as the pandemic, police reform and foreign policy, according to Virginia-based political analysts.

Local

“Sweetheart” scam causes uptick in bank fraud

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Karen Rose, Senior Vice President of Deposit Operations at F&M Bank, said they’re mostly seeing clients fall victim to what’s called a “sweetheart scam” where someone believes to have formed a relationship with someone the think they can trust online.

Latest News

News

Staunton Woman Wins Live's Boxtume Contest

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 23 - Discussing the Dukes - 2020 Offseason

Updated: 3 hours ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 23 - Discussing the Dukes - 2020 Offseason

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,261 on Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As of Tuesday, November 3, Virginia has had 184,679 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

New program in Page County is looking to help bring internet access to those unable to afford it

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

New program in Shenandoah Valley to help women and minority-owned small businesses

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Local political parties confident before Election Day

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Randy Harris
Political parties are gearing up for Election Day, and local representatives are hopeful their candidates will win. Leaders from both sides told WHSV they are confident their candidates will win. They are happy with the large voter turnout already and hope it will continue Tuesday. “We’re going to have the best republican showing that we have seen in a long time,” Rockingham County Republican Committee Chairman Daryl Borgquist said. “There’s a lot of enthusiasm for the election and a lot of interest in the election.” “It’s going to be a beautiful day tomorrow in Virginia and I hope that we will have a really good turnout of democrats and start turning Rockingham County blue,” Rockingham County Democratic Committee Vice-Chair Tim Jost said. Both Borgquist and Jost believe voters will be safe going to the polls Tuesday.