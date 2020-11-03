Staunton hires Charlottesville law firm to help with city attorney hiring process

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Staunton has started the search for a new city attorney.

City council has voted to hire McGuire Woods, out of Charlottesville, as the special counsel to help find the best fit.

The law firm will be working with the head of the city’s HR department to narrow down the candidates who apply.

Those who apply for the position will also meet with different department heads within the city.

Once six candidates have been chosen, Mayor Andrea Oakes said city council will vote on the best three.

They will then work with HR and the special counsel on who to hire as the next city attorney.

McGuire Wood has agreed to take on the job at a cap of $15,000 from the city.

Mayor Oakes said to get a consultant at that price is very reasonable and she said she feels confident the law firm will be able to help find the perfect fit for a new city attorney.

“He has a lot of connections and he handles litigation along with searching for attorneys for municipalities and he specializes in municipality and school board law, so he knows what to look for and he also knows what to weed out,” Oakes said.

But finding the best person could be a lengthy process.

“Finding the right fit, the qualified fit for Staunton. We’re hoping to have someone in place within six months, maybe even sooner,” Mayor Oakes said.

Doug Guynn has served as Staunton’s city attorney for 16 years and plans to stay in that role until January 31.

