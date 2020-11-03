Advertisement

“Sweetheart” scam causes uptick in bank fraud

(KEVN)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The banking industry is reporting an uptick in fraudulent activity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Karen Rose, Senior Vice President of Deposit Operations at F&M Bank, said they’re mostly seeing clients fall victim to what’s called a “sweetheart scam” where someone believes to have formed a relationship with someone they think they can trust online.

“That person then files fraudulently for unemployment benefits or for FEMA benefits and then uses our customer’s account as a funnel account to move those funds,” Rose said.

The customer is unknowingly accepting the unemployment benefits. Rose said they believe the money is coming in from someone they met online. They will then forward the money to that person through gift cards or wire transfers.

Rose said these people seem to be targeting customers who have recently lost a loved one and are vulnerable. In some instances, Rose said customers have been talking with scammers for a year or more, which has allowed them to build up trust with that person.

“Some of it may be the isolation. A lot of these folks tend to be people that live alone. They’re older folks who may be looking for some sort of social interaction online,” Rose said.

F&M Bank keeps a watch on this type of activity with the goal of stopping it before a customer does get scammed out of their money.

“When we see it come in, we notify our customers they are possibly being used in a fraudulent scam. Some are more open to hearing that. I think in the back of their mind they already know that this is something that is not quite right. Others are just caught off guard,” Rose said.

So far this year, F&M Bank has had 15 to 20 customers who are in a sweetheart scam, which is up from what’s typically an average of one to two per year. They’ve been able to stop more than $150,000 in fraudulent payments.

Before allowing someone to access your funds, Rose suggests speaking with your banker to identify who that person really is and if they can be trusted.

“Where did the money come from? Who’s name is it coming in to? Do you know that person? Did you do a little homework before they actually accessed those funds and spend them or send them on?” are some questions Rose suggests asking yourself if you find yourself in this type of situation.

She said the key is to be honest with your banker so you don’t end up losing your money.

