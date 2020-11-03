Advertisement

Timeout with TJ: Episode 23 - Discussing the Dukes - 2020 Offseason

By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 23 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Greg Madia (JMU football beat writer for the Daily News-Record) and Dave Thomas (JMU football radio play-by-play announcer) for the latest edition of Discussing The Dukes. They discuss Ben DiNucci’s first NFL start, the quarterback battle at JMU, fall practice for the Dukes, and the 2021 spring schedule.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV

