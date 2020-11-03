Advertisement

Updated West Virginia high school football playoff rankings - Nov. 3

The latest WVSSAC football playoff rankings were released Tuesday afternoon.
By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The latest WVSSAC football playoff rankings were released Tuesday afternoon. All four teams in the WHSV coverage area are competing in Class A in 2020. The top 16 teams advance to the playoffs in each classification.

WVSSAC Class A Playoff Rankings - Nov. 3 (WHSV-area teams)

t6. East Hardy (5-1 Overall)

11. Petersburg (5-3 Overall)

14. Pendleton County (4-2 Overall)

19. Moorefield (3-2 Overall)

To see the full WVSSAC playoff rankings, click here.

