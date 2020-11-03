USPS reports drop in on-time ballot deliveries ahead of Election Day

(CNN) – The U.S. Postal Service moved fewer mail-in ballots on-time Monday in critical battleground states than it did in the previous day.

It marks five straight days that USPS performance has slipped leading up to the election, according to information from new court filings.

Scores have been steadily declining since Wednesday when the Post Service reported it moved 97% of ballots on time.

Five of the states with low processing scores do not allow ballots after Election Day. They are Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, New Hampshire and Maine.

The USPS said the delays are largely because of staffing shortages due to the pandemic.

To fix the issues, the Postal Service has provided “multiple layers of operational oversight,” is coordinating closely with the USPS inspector general and has been holding daily troubleshooting calls.

Some post offices have implemented “local turnaround.”

That’s where ballots are being delivered directly to local boards of election instead of going through normal mail processing.

