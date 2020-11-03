Advertisement

VDH to host free COVID-19 testing event at Shenandoah Co. Fairgrounds

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health is offering a free drive-through COVID-19 testing event next week.

The testing event will be held on Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. while supplies last at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds, located at 300 Fairground Rd., Woodstock, Va.

Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis. No insurance is needed, and no appointment is needed.

Officials ask that you wear a mask, and when arriving at the fairgrounds, stay inside your vehicle. Tell the healthcare provider at the event if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

If you have any questions, you can call 540-459-6167.

