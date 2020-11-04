AP: Ben Cline is the projected winner for the Virginia 6th Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ben L. Cline is projected to win the commonwealth’s 6th Congressional District, which represents most of the Shenandoah Valley, according to the Associated Press.

Cline appears to have amassed more votes than Democrat Nicholas A. Betts.

Serving as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates from 2002 to 2018, Cline is not new to the political scene.

After the news, Cline thanked his family and supporters in Harrisonburg, even giving a shoutout to his opponent Betts saying he ran a “positive campaign based on the issues.”

Cline said over the last two years, he’s reached across the aisle to get things done for the people of his district from Shenandoah County to Roanoke.

“Whether it’s pro-life, pro-second amendment, pro-Constitution. You know, this document is very important to me. It’s very important to residents of the 6th congressional district," Cline said. "It has been my guidepost for the entire two years. I will not abandon this Constitution like so many others in Washington have done.”

Cline said in his next two years representing most of the Shenandoah Valley in Congress, he will work on issues like improving I-81, agriculture and government reform, and transparency.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.