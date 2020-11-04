AP: Democrat Warner wins 3rd term as US senator from Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia has won a third term to office.

Warner defeated Republican challenger Daniel Gade on Tuesday in a low-key race whose outcome was never in doubt. Democrats have not lost a statewide election in Virginia since 2009.

Warner is a former governor and current vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee. He had a massive cash advantage and scared off well-known Republicans from running against him.

The coronavirus pandemic and the presidential contest between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden left little room for voters' attention. And the highly contagious nature of the disease prevented both candidates from the stumping that defines traditional campaigns.

