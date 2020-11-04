AP: Governor Jim Justice, West Virginia, is re-elected

WEST VIRGINIA, Va. (WHSV) - Just minutes after the polls closed in West Virginia, the Associated Press declared Governor Jim Justice as the winner.

Justice ran 2020 as a Republican, however, in 2016, he ran as a member of the Democratic party, but switched party affiliations a few months later.

In his time in office, Justice took many issues including creating jobs, fighting drug abuse and addiction and fixing the roads in the Mountain State.

The incumbent governor spoke at the Greenbrier Resort on Tuesday night about his win.

“I really don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, or an Independent. At the end of the day we’ve got enough people in this world that’re throwing rocks at West Virginia. We don’t need to throw rocks at ourselves,” Justice said.

Justice said he is honored to serve another term in office.

Justice’s opponent, Ben Salango, a Democrat, gave a concession speech on Tuesday night. He said he called Justice to congratulate him and wishes him success.

He added they both want prosperity for West Virginia.

The Raleigh County native and Kanawha County Commissioner said he is proud of his campaign.

“This election was never about me. It was always about the people of West Virginia. It was always about trying to bring people together rather than pushing them apart,” Salango said.

In a tweet, Salango said “our fight will continue.”

