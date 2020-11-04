Advertisement

AP: Joe Biden beats President Donald Trump in Virginia

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump in Virginia in the race for president.

The state contributes 13 votes to the Electoral College. It takes 270 votes to win the presidency.

Trump made noise about carrying Virginia, doing a quick campaign rally at the Newport News airport in September that drew thousands of supporters. Overall, though, the state was not a focus of either campaign.

Republicans last won the presidential election here in 2004, when President George W. Bush defeated challenger John Kerry.

While Virginia was considered a swing state as recently as 2012, it has trended sharply toward Democrats over the past decade.

Republicans have not won statewide in Virginia since 2009.

