Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing man who was last seen in Fishersville Saturday, October 31.

According to the sheriff’s office, 45-year-old Matthew Hadley Vaughn was last seen at a restaurant on Halloween. Vaughn last contacted a family member the following morning via text. Authorities say the content of the message suggested Vaughn may be in distress. It is believed that Vaughn traveled from Florida to Virginia recently, though he does not own a vehicle.

Vaughn reportedly has a medical condition that requires he take medication. He is described as a while male, 6′0″ tall, 220 lbs., with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Inv. Tobin of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

