Advertisement

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Matthew Hadley Vaughn. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Matthew Hadley Vaughn. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing man who was last seen in Fishersville Saturday, October 31.

According to the sheriff’s office, 45-year-old Matthew Hadley Vaughn was last seen at a restaurant on Halloween. Vaughn last contacted a family member the following morning via text. Authorities say the content of the message suggested Vaughn may be in distress. It is believed that Vaughn traveled from Florida to Virginia recently, though he does not own a vehicle.

Vaughn reportedly has a medical condition that requires he take medication. He is described as a while male, 6′0″ tall, 220 lbs., with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Inv. Tobin of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Daniel Gade not conceding, slams AP for calling Mark Warner winner of Senate race

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Daniel Gade says he is not conceding and is slamming the Associated Press for calling Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia the winner of the U.S. Senate race.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,157 on Wednesday

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As of Wednesday, November 4, Virginia has had 185,836 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

AP: Governor Jim Justice, West Virginia, is re-elected

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Just minutes after the polls closed in West Virginia, the Associated Press declared Governor Jim Justice as the winner.

News

Jim Justice reelected

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Harrisonburg City Council race

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By John Hood
As the final precinct in the Friendly City reported its unofficial numbers on Tuesday night, it is possible that both incumbents for Harrisonburg City Council will retain their seats.

News

Why AP called Virginia for Biden

Updated: 10 hours ago
The AP declared Joe Biden the winner of Virginia after results from early returns and an AP survey of the electorate showed the former vice president had beaten President Donald Trump in the state. While only about 10% of the vote had been counted statewide when AP called the race, completed counts in a representative selection of precincts across Virginia showed Biden comfortably ahead of Trump. Those results matched data from AP VoteCast and an analysis of early voting statistics. Trump had an early lead because many Republican counties reported their results first. But much of the ballots left to be counted were in population-dense Democratic areas near Washington D.C.

News

Overnight forecast 11-3-2020

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Deanna Reed takes the lead for City Council

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Thousands of voters turn out for Election Day 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Some voters said they decided to vote in-person yesterday because they were just used to voting on election day. Others said they wanted to make sure their vote was counted.

News

Thousands of voters turn out for Election Day 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
oters turned out in the thousands on Tuesday for what was bound to be a historic election. Virginians have been voting early in-person for weeks, from September 18 - October 31. Thousands of people cast their ballots and thousands more came out on election day. Across the Shenandoah Valley, registrars reported a steady flow of voters with very few lines. Some voters said they decided to vote in-person yesterday because they were just used to voting on election day. Others said they wanted to make sure their vote was counted. “I just feel more comfortable because it is how I’ve always done it, I’m old, old school,” said one Staunton voter. “I have an older son who is watching and I really wanted to be able to exercise my vote so he can see how important it is,” said another. Election officials said because of early voters, Election Day went pretty smoothly. Results continue to pour in from around the state and country, as election officials work to make sure every vote is counted.