Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge providing local nonprofits with sustainability grants

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge has released applications for two nonprofit sustainability grant programs. They are hoping to offer support for the many nonprofits who have supported the community through the pandemic.

There is a total of $300,000 for Staunton organizations and $100,000 for Augusta county organizations. Funding for the grants is supported by the city and county’s CARES act funding.

Nonprofits in the area have received funding through the CARES Act prior to these programs. Now, the difference being these funds make up for financial strains on the nonprofit themselves, rather than CARES Act funds given to the community through the organization.

Dan Layman is the president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge. Layman said the program is critical to some nonprofits.

“The way that they have traditionally gone about their services to residents had to change and that took an expense they have also been the opportunity their traditional fundraising,” Layman explained.

The grant prioritizes Staunton and Augusta County-based nonprofits and then moves on to surrounding organizations, that serve those communities.

For a list of FAQs on who should apply and the application, click here.

