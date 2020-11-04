Advertisement

Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge providing local nonprofits with sustainability grants

Click the link at the bottom of the story to find the application.
Click the link at the bottom of the story to find the application.(Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge has released applications for two nonprofit sustainability grant programs. They are hoping to offer support for the many nonprofits who have supported the community through the pandemic.

There is a total of $300,000 for Staunton organizations and $100,000 for Augusta county organizations. Funding for the grants is supported by the city and county’s CARES act funding.

Nonprofits in the area have received funding through the CARES Act prior to these programs. Now, the difference being these funds make up for financial strains on the nonprofit themselves, rather than CARES Act funds given to the community through the organization.

Dan Layman is the president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge. Layman said the program is critical to some nonprofits.

“The way that they have traditionally gone about their services to residents had to change and that took an expense they have also been the opportunity their traditional fundraising,” Layman explained.

The grant prioritizes Staunton and Augusta County-based nonprofits and then moves on to surrounding organizations, that serve those communities.

For a list of FAQs on who should apply and the application, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Valley Community Services Board looking for landlords to place people in permanent housing

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Lydia Campbell with the VCSB said any landlords interested in supporting housing programs are encouraged to reach out by email ( housinghelp@vcsb.org ) or by calling the Valley Housing Crisis Helpline at 540-213-7347.

News

Evening weather 11-4-2020

Updated: 12 minutes ago

News

Some areas waiting until Friday to count rest of mail-in ballets

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Mail-in ballots in Virginia can be received as late as noon Friday but when do those ballots get counted?

News

Some areas are waiting until Friday's deadline to count last votes

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Deanna Reed likely to be reelected for Harrisonburg City Council

Updated: 38 minutes ago
With the Harrisonburg registrar still waiting on close to 700 more absentee ballots to be processed over the next few days, Incumbent Deanna Reed has the largest amount of votes from Tuesday’s election. Many candidates took to social media on Wednesday and late Tuesday to let the community know about their win or loss, including Reed. As of Tuesday, Reed is in the lead with close to 25% of the votes, following her is Democratic candidate Laura Dent with 22%, and incumbent George Hirschmann with almost 20%. “It’s going to be good to have another woman on the council with me, I’m excited about that," Reed said. "I’ve been with George for the last four years, you know I think it’s going to be very unique for us to join Sal and Chris and continue to work.” While Reed is likely to be reelected, it does not mean she will automatically become mayor. That decision will be left up to the city council at a special meeting in January. Reed said talks about that have not even come up yet, but she is looking forward to continuing to serve the Friendly City for another four years. “However way my colleagues want me to serve, I will do that," Reed said. "I look forward to sitting in either seat. I just wanted to be reelected so I can continue the work of serving my community.” On Wednesday, the Harrisonburg registrar reported that they were already canvassing ballots and the remaining absentee ballots will likely be processed on Saturday.

State

Virginia’s Community Colleges get $27 million to help students with tuition and fees

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Steve Rappaport, NBC29
Virginia’s Community Colleges get $27 million to help students with tuition and fees.

Politics

Deanna Reed likely to be reelected for Harrisonburg City Council

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
Reed likely to be reelected after receiving the most amount of votes in Tuesday's election.

Politics

Gooden reelected as mayor of Elkton

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Based on Tuesday night’s election results for a second time Joshua Gooden has beat Wayne Printz and will remain mayor of Elkton.

Politics

Vote count and canvassing continues in Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Henry Graff, NBC12
Following an election night like none other in the commonwealth, voter registrars in Virginia are working to finalize vote counts and double-check them to give us a clearer picture of who won and who lost.

Local

Final round of Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grants launched

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
Brian Shull says thanks to an additional allotment of CARES Act funding, Harrisonburg Economic Development will continue to help businesses in the city who were negatively impacted by COVID-19.