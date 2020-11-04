Daniel Gade not conceding, slams AP for calling Mark Warner winner of Senate race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Daniel Gade says he is not conceding and is slamming the Associated Press for calling Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia the winner of the U.S. Senate race.

Shortly after polls closed, the Associated Press called Warner the winner over Republican challenger Gade.

“Just like I conceded nothing in combat, just like I conceded nothing in the hospital, and just like all of us conceded nothing this entire race, I concede nothing and I’m coming for you, Mark Warner,” Gade said in a video posted on Twitter.

Warner is a former governor and current vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Gade is a professor at American University in Washington. While in the Army, he was seriously injured in Iraq in 2005, losing a leg after his Humvee was hit by a roadside bomb.

The coronavirus pandemic and the presidential contest between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden left little room for voters' attention. And the highly contagious nature of the disease prevented both candidates from the stumping that defines traditional campaigns.

Democrats haven’t lost a statewide election in Virginia since 2009.

