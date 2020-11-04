Deanna Reed likely to be reelected for Harrisonburg City Council

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With the Harrisonburg registrar still waiting on close to 700 more absentee ballots to be processed over the next few days, Incumbent Deanna Reed has the largest amount of votes from Tuesday’s election.

Many candidates took to social media on Wednesday and late Tuesday to let the community know about their win or loss, including Reed.

As of Tuesday, Reed is in the lead with close to 25% of the votes, following her is Democratic candidate Laura Dent with 22%, and incumbent George Hirschmann with almost 20%.

“It’s going to be good to have another woman on the council with me, I’m excited about that," Reed said. "I’ve been with George for the last four years, you know I think it’s going to be very unique for us to join Sal and Chris and continue to work.”

While Reed is likely to be reelected, it does not mean she will automatically become mayor. That decision will be left up to the city council at a special meeting in January.

Reed said talks about that have not even come up yet, but she is looking forward to continuing to serve the Friendly City for another four years.

“However way my colleagues want me to serve, I will do that," Reed said. "I look forward to sitting in either seat. I just wanted to be reelected so I can continue the work of serving my community.”

On Wednesday, the Harrisonburg registrar reported that they were already canvassing ballots and the remaining absentee ballots will likely be processed on Saturday.

