EXPLAINER: Why AP called Virginia for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — The AP declared Joe Biden the winner of Virginia after results from early returns and an AP survey of the electorate showed the former vice president had beaten President Donald Trump in the state.

While only about 10% of the vote had been counted statewide when AP called the race, completed counts in a representative selection of precincts across Virginia showed Biden comfortably ahead of Trump.

Those results matched data from AP VoteCast and an analysis of early voting statistics.

Trump had an early lead because many Republican counties reported their results first. But much of the ballots left to be counted were in population-dense Democratic areas near Washington D.C.

