Final round of Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grants launched

Brian Shull says thanks to an additional allotment of CARES Act funding, Harrisonburg Economic Development will continue to help businesses in the city who were negatively impacted by COVID-19.
Third and final round of Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grants has been launched.
Third and final round of Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grants has been launched.(WHSV)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg Economic Development has launched the third and final round of the Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grants.

Brian Shull is the Harrisonburg Economic Development Executive Director, and he says thanks to an additional allotment of CARES Act funding, they will continue to help businesses in the city who were negatively impacted by COVID-19.

“Since March, our business community has taken a big hit and we want to make sure that they survive and come back strong. So we want to make sure their doors are open at the end of the pandemic,” Shull said.

He says Rounds One and Two gave out a total of $298,500 to 135 businesses. For this round, the eligibility criteria are the same as Round Two, but there is one change in who is allowed to apply.

“We’re allowing businesses that have already received a grant in Round One or Two or even one of our Forgiven Disaster Loans way back in March. They can apply again,” Shull said.

According to Shull, those who have already gotten grant money from this program will be considered after applicants who haven’t, but if there is money left over, they will be considered.

The deadline to apply is Monday, Nov. 16, at noon, and you can the application as well as the eligibility criteria at https://harrisonburgdevelopment.com/harrisonburg-business-recovery-grant/.

