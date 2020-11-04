Gooden reelected as mayor of Elkton

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) — Based on Tuesday night’s election results, for a second time, 26-year-old Joshua Gooden has beat Wayne Printz and will remain mayor of Elkton.

Gooden received close to 55% of the votes with Printz receiving just over 45%.

Along with Gooden comes some new and old faces to the town council. Incumbents Steve America and Heidi Zander were reelected and Jessica Moubray and Troy Eppard filled the other two town council seats.

Gooden said on Wednesday he is looking forward to working with the council to continue to move the town in a positive direction.

“I think things went really well yesterday and the tow is willing to give me a chance on a second term," Gooden said. "I’m just really looking forward to showcasing our downtown community, seeing the restoration on the Jennings House and just getting out and chatting with the residents.”

Gooden said he expects the town hall restoration project to wrap up by the end of this month.

