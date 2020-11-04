Harrisonburg City Council race

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the final precinct in the Friendly City reported its unofficial numbers on Tuesday night, it is possible that both incumbents for Harrisonburg City Council will retain their seats.

As of Tuesday night, Incumbent Democrat Deanna Reed is in first place with close to 25% of the votes, Democratic candidate Laura Dent is in second with 22%, and Incumbent Independent George Hirschmann is in third with close to 20 percent of the vote.

Regardless of Tuesday night’s results, all five candidates said it will be days before they accept a victory or a loss.

“Monday we’ll know maybe we’ll have strong clues before then,” Dent said. "I’ll keep clued but I as I sorta said I kind of let go of the outcome because I’ve put everything I got into it. "

According to Harrisonburg Registrar, Mark Finks, staff will likely continue to count ballots through Saturday. Finks said it is likely on Monday the official results will come out.

