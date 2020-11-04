Advertisement

Pendleton County & East Hardy to meet with playoff implications on the line

The final week of the West Virginia high school football regular season features a showdown between Potomac Valley Conference rivals.
The final week of the West Virginia high school football regular season features a showdown between Potomac Valley Conference rivals.
By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The final week of the West Virginia high school football regular season features a showdown between Potomac Valley Conference rivals.

Pendleton County and East Hardy are scheduled to meet in Baker Friday night for a game that will have implications for the Class A playoff bracket. Pendleton County (4-2 Overall) enters the matchup ranked 13th in the Class A playoff rankings while East Hardy (5-1 Overall) is currently tied for seventh. The top 16 teams in each classification qualify for the playoffs.

With a win, East Hardy would likely knock Pendleton County out of the playoffs and secure a first-round home game in the postseason. If the Wildcats are able to win, they could potentially lock up a home playoff game while the Cougars would likely drop in the rankings and have to travel for their first postseason contest.

East Hardy Football - 2020
East Hardy Football - 2020(WHSV)

“If my prognosticator is correct, we are both fighting for a home playoff game in this," said East Hardy head coach Devon Orndorff. "So I am sure both teams are treating this like a playoff game.”

Friday night’s matchup will be East Hardy’s second home game of the season and first since a week one win over Petersburg. Pendleton County is trying to win its fourth straight game to secure a trip to the playoffs.

“There is a lot of (playoff) points on the line so it’s very important that we take care of business,” said Pendleton County head coach Zac Smith.

Kickoff of Friday’s game is set for 7 p.m. at East Hardy High School.

Petersburg can knock three-time defending champ out of the playoffs

Petersburg Football - 2020
Petersburg Football - 2020(WHSV)

Petersburg is preparing to host Wheeling Central Catholic Friday night in the regular-season finale for both squads. The Vikings are currently ranked 10th in the Class A playoff rankings and would likely secure their place in the postseason with a win. A Petersburg loss would also likely eliminate Wheeling Central Catholic from the playoff race. Wheeling C.C. has won three consecutive Class A state championships.

Moorefield faces must-win to keep playoff hopes alive

Moorefield Football - 2020
Moorefield Football - 2020(WHSV)

Moorefield still has a chance to earn a trip to the Class A playoffs but the Yellow Jackets must win their final regular-season game Friday night when the Yellow Jackets visit Hampshire. Moorefield is currently ranked No. 19 in the Class A playoff rankings and needs a win plus losses by a few higher-ranked teams to earn a playoff berth.

