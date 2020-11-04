Advertisement

Some areas waiting until Friday to count rest of mail-in ballets

Areas such as Page County and the City of Waynesboro are waiting until the afternoon Friday to open up ballots received in the mail Wednesday through noon Friday.
Areas such as Page County and the City of Waynesboro are waiting until the afternoon Friday to open up ballots received in the mail Wednesday through noon Friday.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Mail-in ballots in Virginia can be received as late as noon Friday, but when do those ballots get counted?

Some areas such as Page County and the City of Waynesboro will be waiting until Friday afternoon to count mail-in ballots.

Carol Gaunt, the director of elections in Page County, said this method is most likely occurring in small communities because there would be fewer ballots to count in those areas. She also said larger counties would likely have more ballots to count so those ballots are likely to be counted when received.

“If ballots are post-marked, we will accept them up until noon Friday, but they have to be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day. At 1 o’clock on Friday, the board will convene and open those ballots," said Gaunt.

The purpose of this is to prevent the electoral board from having to meet up several times if it’s unnecessary.

