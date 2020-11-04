Thousands of voters turn out for Election Day 2020

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Voters turned out in the thousands on Tuesday for what was bound to be a historic election.

Virginians have been voting early in-person for weeks, from September 18 - October 31.

Thousands of people cast their ballots and thousands more came out on election day.

Across the Shenandoah Valley, registrars reported a steady flow of voters with very few lines.

Some voters said they decided to vote in-person yesterday because they were just used to voting on election day. Others said they wanted to make sure their vote was counted.

“I just feel more comfortable because it is how I’ve always done it, I’m old, old school,” said one Staunton voter.

“I have an older son who is watching and I really wanted to be able to exercise my vote so he can see how important it is,” said another.

Election officials said because of early voters, Election Day went pretty smoothly.

Results continue to pour in from around the state and country, as election officials work to make sure every vote is counted.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.