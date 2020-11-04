Advertisement

Thousands of voters turn out for Election Day 2020

More than 3,400 voters came out to the polls in Staunton, VA.
More than 3,400 voters came out to the polls in Staunton, VA.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Voters turned out in the thousands on Tuesday for what was bound to be a historic election.

Virginians have been voting early in-person for weeks, from September 18 - October 31.

Thousands of people cast their ballots and thousands more came out on election day.

Across the Shenandoah Valley, registrars reported a steady flow of voters with very few lines.

Some voters said they decided to vote in-person yesterday because they were just used to voting on election day. Others said they wanted to make sure their vote was counted.

“I just feel more comfortable because it is how I’ve always done it, I’m old, old school,” said one Staunton voter.

“I have an older son who is watching and I really wanted to be able to exercise my vote so he can see how important it is,” said another.

Election officials said because of early voters, Election Day went pretty smoothly.

Results continue to pour in from around the state and country, as election officials work to make sure every vote is counted.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Why AP called Virginia for Biden

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The AP declared Joe Biden the winner of Virginia after results from early returns and an AP survey of the electorate showed the former vice president had beaten President Donald Trump in the state. While only about 10% of the vote had been counted statewide when AP called the race, completed counts in a representative selection of precincts across Virginia showed Biden comfortably ahead of Trump. Those results matched data from AP VoteCast and an analysis of early voting statistics. Trump had an early lead because many Republican counties reported their results first. But much of the ballots left to be counted were in population-dense Democratic areas near Washington D.C.

News

Overnight forecast 11-3-2020

Updated: 13 minutes ago

News

Deanna Reed takes the lead for City Council

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Thousands of voters turn out for Election Day 2020

Updated: 21 minutes ago
oters turned out in the thousands on Tuesday for what was bound to be a historic election. Virginians have been voting early in-person for weeks, from September 18 - October 31. Thousands of people cast their ballots and thousands more came out on election day. Across the Shenandoah Valley, registrars reported a steady flow of voters with very few lines. Some voters said they decided to vote in-person yesterday because they were just used to voting on election day. Others said they wanted to make sure their vote was counted. “I just feel more comfortable because it is how I’ve always done it, I’m old, old school,” said one Staunton voter. “I have an older son who is watching and I really wanted to be able to exercise my vote so he can see how important it is,” said another. Election officials said because of early voters, Election Day went pretty smoothly. Results continue to pour in from around the state and country, as election officials work to make sure every vote is counted.

Latest News

News

Joe Biden beats President Donald Trump in Virginia

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump in Virginia in the race for president. The state contributes 13 votes to the Electoral College. It takes 270 votes to win the presidency. Trump made noise about carrying Virginia, doing a quick campaign rally at the Newport News airport in September that drew thousands of supporters. Overall, though, the state was not a focus of either campaign. Republicans last won the presidential election here in 2004, when President George W. Bush defeated challenger John Kerry. While Virginia was considered a swing state as recently as 2012, it has trended sharply toward Democrats over the past decade. Republicans have not won statewide in Virginia since 2009.

Politics

EXPLAINER: Why AP called Virginia for Biden

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Slodysko, Associated Press
The AP declared Joe Biden the winner of Virginia after results from early returns and an AP survey of the electorate showed the former vice president had beaten President Donald Trump in the state.

News

Joe Biden beats President Donald Trump in Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump in Virginia in the race for president. The state contributes 13 votes to the Electoral College. It takes 270 votes to win the presidency. Trump made noise about carrying Virginia, doing a quick campaign rally at the Newport News airport in September that drew thousands of supporters. Overall, though, the state was not a focus of either campaign. Republicans last won the presidential election here in 2004, when President George W. Bush defeated challenger John Kerry. While Virginia was considered a swing state as recently as 2012, it has trended sharply toward Democrats over the past decade. Republicans have not won statewide in Virginia since 2009.

Politics

AP: Joe Biden beats President Donald Trump in Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump in Virginia in the race for president.

Politics

AP: Democrat Warner wins 3rd term as US senator from Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia has won a third term to office.

News

US House race for Virginia's 6th District

Updated: 5 hours ago