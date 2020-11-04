Valley Community Services Board looking for landlords to place people in permanent housing

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Valley Community Services Board is in need of landlords for their Rapid Rehousing and Permanent Supportive Housing programs.

“There is no prerequisite for housing, it is a human right," Lydia Campbell said. Campbell is the community-based services supervisor for the Valley Community Services Board.

The VCSB provides support to the Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro areas in a variety of ways. One of the most impactful is through their work with local landlords to provide those in need with housing.

Campbell said the pandemic has only put a spotlight on an issue that was already happening.

“In a rural community, you are not seeing where the tent cities are. Homelessness is not an issue that is in your eyes all the time,” Campbell explained.

To support their housing programs the VCSB relies on landlords that Campbell said are willing to give people a second chance.

“Landlords who are willing to work with us. To know that when they see issues, maybe we can address them. Maybe the tenant needs a little bit more support,” Campbell said. “Partners are what we are looking for.”

Debra Freeman-Bell also works with people who are experiencing homelessness through WARM or Waynesboro Area Ministry. Freeman-Bell said 75 percent of those in their Transitional Housing program since the start of the pandemic, have signed leases or are in the process of getting their own place.

Freeman-Bell said the goal is always permanent housing.

“Not do bandaids but to do real solutions to help people maintain the life they deserve and that they are working toward themselves,” Freeman-Bell explained.

Campbell said any landlords interested in supporting housing programs with VCSB are encouraged to reach out by email (housinghelp@vcsb.org) or by calling the Valley Housing Crisis Helpline at 540-213-7347.

