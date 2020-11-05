Advertisement

Distribution changes to RCPS meals program Nov. 16

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Through a federal USDA meals program, children under the age of 18 have access to free meals, including children in Rockingham County.

Rockingham County Public Schools is preparing to send more children grades 2 through 8 back to the classroom on a hybrid A/B schedule, attending twice a week. Now, those students will get some of those meals in school, and take home meals for the remaining weekdays they will be learning from home.

Monday/Thursday students would receive Tuesday and Wednesday meals on Monday afternoon, and Friday meals on Thursday afternoon.

Tuesday Friday students would receive Wednesday and Thursday meals on Tuesday afternoon, and Monday meals on Friday afternoon.

Gerald Lehman, the Director of Food and Nutrition Services at RCPS, said since the program started in Sept., it’s been helping many children in the county.

“We’re serving somewhere around 1,500 meals to in-school students on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and we’re also, at the present time, serving about 3,000 take-home meals each Monday and Thursday,” Lehman said.

Children not in school may receive free meals for the week on Monday and Thursday afternoons from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Beginning on Nov. 16, families can pick-up meals at East Rock High, Spotswood High, South River Elem., Broadway High, Plains Elem., J Frank Hillyard Middle, Fulks Run Elem., Pence Middle, Ottobine Elem., and Turner Ashby High.

Until Nov. 16, pickup for students not physically present in school is available at all schools, except Rockingham Academy and Massanutten Technical Center.

