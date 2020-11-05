Advertisement

Fall wildfire season has begun in our viewing area

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - In the fall, the state of West Virginia and Virginia commonly deals with some wildfires. Some factors with that are lower humidity, more wind, and also more dry spells.

One of the biggest differences between spring and fall wildfire season is the leaves falling off the trees.

“We start to have leaves fall and as those leaves fall on the ground, they can dry out along with our grasses. Some of our summer grasses die back and that can lead to a lot of dry dead fuel on the ground in the fall,” said Patti Nylander from the Virginia Department of Forestry.

The biggest cause of wildfires in West Virginia and Virginia are humans. It’s important to be aware of weather conditions that could lead to the spreading the wildfires and also things that can easily spark during the typically drier fall months.

“It is usually debris burning and whether that’s yard trash, leaves and sticks people may be picking up or even trash from their home. That is the number one cause of fire. The things people can just be aware of is just keep an eye on the weather. Things can change really quickly and we saw that this past weekend. We had a lot of rain followed by very windy days. So the conditions can change so you just need to be aware that if its a windy day, dry, sunny... don’t burn your debris on a day like that," said Nylander.

Nylander said Augusta County has had a low amount of fire activity that crews have had to respond to since the beginning of fall.

In the fall, the state of West Virginia and Virginia commonly deals with some wildfires. Some factors with that are lower humidity, more wind, and also more dry spells. One of the biggest differences between spring and fall wildfire season is the leaves falling off the trees. "We start to have leaves fall and as those leaves fall on the ground, they can dry out along with our grasses. Some of our summer grasses die back and that can lead to a lot of dry dead fuel on the ground in the fall," said Patti Nylander from the Virginia Department of Forestry. The biggest cause of wildfires in West Virginia and Virginia are humans. It's important to be aware of weather conditions that could lead to the spreading the wildfires and also things that can easily spark during the typically drier fall months. "It is usually debris burning and whether that's yard trash, leaves and sticks people may be picking up or even trash from their home. That is the number one cause of fire. The things people can just be aware of is just keep an eye on the weather. Things can change really quickly and we saw that this past weekend. We had a lot of rain followed by very windy days. So the conditions can change so you just need to be aware that if its a windy day, dry, sunny... don't burn your debris on a day like that," said Nylander. Nylander said Augusta County has had a low amount of fire activity that crews have had to respond to since the beginning of fall.

