Fire at Berry Plastics in Waynesboro ruled accidental

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Firefighters responded to Berry Plastics in Waynesboro on Wednesday afternoon after a fire was found in the ductwork on the third floor of the structure.

According to the Waynesboro Fire Marshal’s Office, firefighters showed up to find smoke showing from the manufacturing facility along the 1000 block of Shenandoah Village Drive.

“Damage to the facility was minimized because of the rapid arrival of the first WFD engine, as a result of being located at a temporary location on the west end of the city near Berry Global, as well as facility management ensuring that their fire suppression systems and fire alarm system were working as designed and inspected at regular intervals,” according to a press release from the fire marshal.

Investigators said the facility had moderate fire and water damage as well as minor smoke damage.

The fire was deemed accidental. The fire marshal said a contracting company was working within the facility when sparks were drawn up into the ductwork containing plastic product.

The overall loss to the structure and contents is not yet known.

Several agencies responded to the facility including the Dooms Volunteer Fire Department, Augusta County Fire and Rescue, Wilson Volunteer Fire Company, as well as Wintergreen Fire & Rescue, Waynesboro First Aid Crew and the Waynesboro Police Department.