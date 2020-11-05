First Alert Forecast: Temperatures on the rise for the rest of the week with high pressure in control

(WHSV) - Temperatures will continue to be well above average through early next week with high pressure in control.

THURSDAY: A crisp fall morning with temperatures rising into the 50s with sunshine early. The most exciting thing with our weather this week will be a band of high clouds moving overhead on Thursday. Still another warm day with highs in the upper 60s in the afternoon. Still another great day to get out and enjoy.

A beautiful evening, staying partly to mostly cloudy. This will help to hold temperatures up a bit. Comfortable for the evening, staying in the 60s.

Cool overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Highs around 70 by Friday (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Another cool, crisp fall morning with temperatures rising into the 50s with a few high clouds early. Then plenty of sunshine for the day and warm again for the afternoon, highs in the low 70s. A few typical warm spots in West Virginia around Petersburg and Moorefield in the mid 70s. A very pleasant but warm fall day. Perfect weather to get outside and enjoy.

Staying comfortable Friday evening with temperatures in the 60s. Clear and cool yet again. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

Temperatures continue to climb this week (WHSV)

THIS WEEKEND: High pressure will remain in control. A crisp yet comfortable morning for both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the 50s to start. Plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 70s in the afternoon. A few typical warm spots in West Virginia around Petersburg and Moorefield in the mid 70s. A beautiful warm November weekend ahead.

Enjoy a comfortable evening for both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the 60s.

Pleasantly cool both nights with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny to partly cloudy for the day and very comfortable with highs in the low 70s in the afternoon. Again a few typical warm spots in the mid 70s. A beautiful fall day. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: A cool morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. A great day to get out and enjoy.

WEDNESDAY: Our dry, sunny and warm pattern will start to change for the middle of the week. A cold front will approach the area brining more cloud cover and some scattered showers. It will still be a rather mild day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered showers at times and even a bit breezy as the front crosses. Behind the front temperatures won’t be cooling off too much.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.