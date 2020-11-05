Advertisement

Free virtual tutoring in Shenandoah Valley aims to help students succeed

Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Tutoring Network virtual tutoring session
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - In the Shenandoah Valley, a new and free online tutoring network aims to help students succeed.

Right now, the COVID-19 pandemic has many students learning virtually, and that can make learning a little tough.

“Parents with resources were finding solutions for their kids and it got me thinking about the kids whose parents didn’t have those resources,” said Sarah Mendonca, a Staunton area mother of three whose background is in education.

Mendonca says she wants to make sure students are getting the help they need during this time of virtual learning.

“We know teachers are working incredibly hard, at least twice as hard as they do in a normal year which is already hard and they’re doing everything they can bending over backwards trying to serve all of their students,” stated Mendonca. “Some students still need a little extra help.”

She is the founder of the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro tutoring network. It’s administered by the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA and supported by the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge.

The network provides students K-12 with access to small group tutoring sessions, covering a variety of subjects and completely free.

Plus, it’s remote, so it’s safe not only for the students but also for the volunteers.

“People who are accustomed to giving back to the community whether it’s through their church or another organization and here everybody’s stuck at home feeling isolated,” said Mendonca.

Right now, the tutoring network has a couple of dozen volunteers, but Mendonca says they could use more.

“Allows people with something to share to contribute and be helpful and useful and also gives parents and students who need a little extra support, the support they need,” stated Mendoca.

Students and parents interested in tutoring sessions, and community members looking to volunteer can find more information on the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Tutoring Network Facebook page.

