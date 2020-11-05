Louisville-UVA football game moved to November 14

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday’s scheduled college football game in Charlottesville between Louisville and Virginia has been postponed until November 14.

The game has been moved due to COVID-19 cases within the Louisville program.

UVA Athletics Press Release - Wednesday, November 4

"The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Louisville at Virginia football game will be tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. on the ACC Network. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Scott Stadium.

Both teams had an off weekend for Nov. 14 on their 2020 schedules.

The rescheduling follows the positive tests and subsequent quarantining within the Louisville football team. The team is adhering to the minimum outlined protocols within ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com.

As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates."

