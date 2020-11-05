Officials urge caution with fall wildfire season underway

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - In the fall, the state of West Virginia and Virginia commonly deal with some wildfires. The biggest factors are lower humidity, more wind, and also more dry spells.

One of the biggest differences between spring and fall wildfire season is the leaves falling off the trees.

“We start to have leaves fall and as those leaves fall on the ground, they can dry out along with our grasses. Some of our summer grasses die back and that can lead to a lot of dry dead fuel on the ground in the fall,” said Patti Nylander from the Virginia Department of Forestry.

The biggest cause of wildfires in West Virginia and Virginia are humans. It’s important to be aware of weather conditions that could lead to the spreading the wildfires and also things that can easily spark during the typically drier fall months.

“It is usually debris burning and whether that’s yard trash, leaves and sticks people may be picking up or even trash from their home. That is the number one cause of fire. The things people can just be aware of is just keep an eye on the weather. Things can change really quickly and we saw that this past weekend. We had a lot of rain followed by very windy days. So the conditions can change so you just need to be aware that if its a windy day, dry, sunny... don’t burn your debris on a day like that," said Nylander.

Even though we just got a lot of rain the end of last week- the wind dries things out very quickly.

We are still in fall wildfire season

Gusty winds continue overnight and still breezy early Tues so watch the ash piles, outdoor burning not recommended until they calm pic.twitter.com/BMh1fKwTHF — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) November 2, 2020

While there has been low fire activity so far this season, things can change quickly. Even after rain, the surface layer can dry out very quickly. It’s important to be aware of weather conditions and follow the burn laws, and pay attention when there are burn bans in place.

Fall wildfire season continues through November 30th in Virginia and December 30th for West Virginia.

In Virginia there is no outdoor burning before 4:00 p.m. during the wildfire season, and in West Virginia no outdoor burning before 5:00 p.m.

This photo is from the Rocky Mount fire in the Shenandoah National Park from April of 2016. This fire burned just over 10,000 acres in just under 3 weeks.

Photo of the Rocky Mount fire in the Shenandoah National Park. April, 2016 (Joshua Sours | Joshua Sours)

