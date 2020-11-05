Political leaders in Harrisonburg react as votes continue to be counted

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the Valley, both sides of the aisle are watching closely as votes in the 2020 election continue to roll in.

Jeffrey Mayfield, the Chairman of the Harrisonburg Republican Committee, told WHSV he was shocked at how fast the races were called on Election Night. He said he thinks many of the races were called “way to early.”

“The media told people not to believe the results as they trickled in and not to be calling races... None of that was taken into consideration last night,” Mayfield said.

On election night, the Associated Press projected Joe Biden would win Virginia.

Mayfield said with Virginia being a relatively “new blue state,” the commonwealth’s Republicans were hoping for more support for President Donald Trump.

“We were hopeful that we would turn [Virginia], at least, purple,” Mayfield said. “Maybe not a complete flip to red, but we were hoping that we would pick up a lot more votes in Virginia.”

The AP has also projected Biden to win previously red states, like Wisconsin and Michigan.

“I’m glad to live in Virginia, which is a blue state, and seeing progress in other states, like Wisconsin, Michigan, hopefully, reclaim and earn Pennsylvania," Alleyn Harned, the Chairman of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee said. "There’s just work that’s being done on all sides.”

Now, both Republicans and Democrats have their eyes focused on the race for the White House.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride to watch the results come in,” Harned said. “The process in America is to run elections, vote and count the votes, and that’s what we all should be working towards.”

Mayfield said he’s thinking it will be a close race, potentially having to be turned over to the Supreme Court to make a final decision.

“It doesn’t look good for President Trump right now," Mayfield said. "There’s a possibility that, maybe, fingers crossed for our sake, for our side, that if we can keep the trend for Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.”

