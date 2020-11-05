Advertisement

Remembering the 1985 election day floods

By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

It’s now been 35 years since historic flooding devastated parts of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

On November 4 and 5, 1985, heavy rain fell across the area. Big Meadows in Shenandoah National Park recorded nearly 18 inches of rain.

While other locations across the Valley recorded 4-11 inches of rain, the heavy rainfall, on an already saturated ground, caused rivers to rise. The high water led to many water rescues.

When the South River crested in Waynesboro, water damaged more than 200 homes and businesses in downtown.

The flood waters from Rt 33 in 1985 and comparing it to how it normally looks
The flood waters from Rt 33 in 1985 and comparing it to how it normally looks(WHSV)

The situation in West Virginia was even worse. The hardest hit areas included Pendleton, Hardy and Grant counties.

“Eight-hundred roads and bridges are blocked by high water or mudslides,” said WHSV anchor Ken McNulty during a newscast on November 5, 1985.

Known as NewsCenter 3 in 1985, WHSV covered the flooding 30 years ago. The Election Day flood devastated many parts of our viewing area.

“Seeing the town of Petersburg, and it just looked like a war zone,” said Jim Humphrey, who was a West Virginia state trooper when the flooding happened.

In late October 1985, Hurricane Juan moved across the Gulf Coast and dropped several inches of rain across the area.

Then, an area of low pressure developed, stalling out across the area on November 4. This is when the devastating flooding began.

“Telephone communications from here to West Virginia have been virtually non-existent, so we have no details about flooding in any particular area,” explained McNulty during the newscast.

Peggo Bobo-Alt had only been a Grant County dispatcher for a few months when the floods hit, “So all this debris would bank up in these canyons, it would create like a dam. And it would break loose with this unbelievable force.”

“The water came up all of a sudden,” said Humphrey, “and my state police vehicle started floating in the water.”

When the storm hit, Humphrey was responding to rescue calls. As roads began to flood, he was the one of those who needed to be rescued.

“I bailed out and I swam to the side of the mountain and I climbed up as far as I could get,” recalled Humphrey, who spent the night clinging to a tree, fighting off the cold and the heavy rain.

“I kept hearing these God awful sounds, crashing, and power lines popping, and the smell of propane tanks,” continued Humphrey.

He was rescued the next morning.

Many areas became cut off due to the severe flooding that washed away roads and bridges.

Butch Crites worked for the West Virginia Department of Highways at the time of the flood.

“We worked from daylight until way after dark, trying to put things back together. And get the roads open and get the debris out of them, there was all that stuff you had to get out of the road and it was just a big mess,” explained Crites.

Thirty years later, Bobo-Alt is now the Director of Emergency Services in Grant County. She has one memory that still haunts her to this day.

“We kept getting calls about these 12 people and we tried everything. People tried to come down from the north to get to them. People tried to get through Jordan Run to get to them. And there was no way to help those people. And eventually, the calls stopped coming. Because it got darker and the water got deeper,” said Bobo-Alt. “And you’re sitting there and you don’t know if that house is gone. You don’t know where they’re at. And there’s a point where even the best prepared people in emergency communications have to do just do some praying. Because there’s nothing else you can do.”

Out of the 12 people in that house, only one survived.

“I lost two good friends,” said Crites.

The emotions of the flood still running fresh through the minds of those who lived through it.

Thirty-eight people lost their lives in West Virginia due to the flooding.

Roads and bridges have been rebuilt and towns, including Petersburg, have been revitalized over the last few decades.

Improvements have been made to communication, and also river monitoring because West Virginia is so mountainous, most of the livable land is on a flood plain.

A levee was built in Petersburg after the 1985 flood, to prevent this tragedy from ever happening again.

Forty seven deaths were the result of the flooding in West Virginia.

The flooding led to 9 historic record crests with river gauges across our area, in Virginia and West Virginia.

These historic river crests in 1985 are still the current record holder at each of these sites.
These historic river crests in 1985 are still the current record holder at each of these sites.(WHSV)

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Fire at Berry Plastics in Waynesboro ruled accidental

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Firefighters responded to Berry Plastics in Waynesboro on Wednesday afternoon after a fire was found in the ductwork on the third floor of the structure.

News

Officials urge caution with fall wildfire season underway

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
In the fall, the state of West Virginia and Virginia commonly deals with some wildfires. Some factors with that are lower humidity, more wind, and also more dry spells.

Local

West Virginia cracks down on voter intimidation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Many states had a voter protection hotline for anyone who believes they were intimidated or harassed at the polls on Election Day.

News

Remembering the 1985 floods

Updated: 1 hour ago
A look back at the devastating floods from November 1985

Latest News

News

Valley Community Services Board looking for landlords to place people in permanent housing

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Valley Community Services Board is in need of landlords for their Rapid Rehousing and Permanent Supportive Housing programs. “There is no prerequisite for housing, it is a human right," Lydia Campbell said. Campbell is the community-based services supervisor for the Valley Community Services Board. The VCSB provides support to the Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro areas in a variety of ways. One of the most impactful is through their work with local landlords to provide those in need with housing. Campbell said the pandemic has only put a spotlight on an issue that was already happening. “In a rural community, you are not seeing where the tent cities are. Homelessness is not an issue that is in your eyes all the time,” Campbell explained. To support their housing programs the VCSB relies on landlords that Campbell said are willing to give people a second chance. “Landlords who are willing to work with us. To know that when they see issues, maybe we can address them. Maybe the tenant needs a little bit more support,” Campbell said. “Partners are what we are looking for.” Debra Freeman-Bell also works with people who are experiencing homelessness through WARM or Waynesboro Area Ministry. Freeman-Bell said 75 percent of those in their Transitional Housing program since the start of the pandemic, have signed leases or are in the process of getting their own place. Freeman-Bell said the goal is always permanent housing. “Not do bandaids but to do real solutions to help people maintain the life they deserve and that they are working toward themselves,” Freeman-Bell explained. Campbell said any landlords interested in supporting housing programs with VCSB are encouraged to reach out by email (housinghelp@vcsb.org) or by calling the Valley Housing Crisis Helpline at 540-213-7347.

News

Numbers are still being counted

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Fall wildfire season has begun in our viewing area

Updated: 1 hours ago
In the fall, the state of West Virginia and Virginia commonly deals with some wildfires. Some factors with that are lower humidity, more wind, and also more dry spells. One of the biggest differences between spring and fall wildfire season is the leaves falling off the trees. “We start to have leaves fall and as those leaves fall on the ground, they can dry out along with our grasses. Some of our summer grasses die back and that can lead to a lot of dry dead fuel on the ground in the fall,” said Patti Nylander from the Virginia Department of Forestry. The biggest cause of wildfires in West Virginia and Virginia are humans. It’s important to be aware of weather conditions that could lead to the spreading the wildfires and also things that can easily spark during the typically drier fall months. “It is usually debris burning and whether that’s yard trash, leaves and sticks people may be picking up or even trash from their home. That is the number one cause of fire. The things people can just be aware of is just keep an eye on the weather. Things can change really quickly and we saw that this past weekend. We had a lot of rain followed by very windy days. So the conditions can change so you just need to be aware that if its a windy day, dry, sunny... don’t burn your debris on a day like that," said Nylander. Nylander said Augusta County has had a low amount of fire activity that crews have had to respond to since the beginning of fall.

News

Pendleton County & East Hardy to meet in showdown with playoff implications

Updated: 2 hours ago
Pendleton County & East Hardy to meet in showdown with playoff implications

News

VHSL School of the Week: Stuarts Draft

Updated: 2 hours ago
VHSL School of the Week: Stuarts Draft

Local

Valley Community Services Board looking for landlords to place people in permanent housing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Lydia Campbell with the VCSB said any landlords interested in supporting housing programs are encouraged to reach out by email ( housinghelp@vcsb.org ) or by calling the Valley Housing Crisis Helpline at 540-213-7347.