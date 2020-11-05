Advertisement

UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato weighs in on election ups and downs

From left: Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump each speak early Nov. 4, 2020, as vote counting continues.
From left: Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump each speak early Nov. 4, 2020, as vote counting continues.(WRDW)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Although the United States still does not have a clear-cut winner, one thing is certain. The election is much tighter than most experts predicted.

UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato says pollsters will have a lot to answer for in the coming weeks as Democrats will not see the landslide Joe Biden win they anticipated.

“This is the second consecutive presidential election when most of them have been dead wrong,” Sabato said. “The polls were just way off, there’s no way to excuse it.”

Sabato says credibility is at stake for many well-known pollsters given the results so far.

“The average citizen has got to look at this and say, the pollsters screwed up in two consecutive presidential elections and they had four years to make adjustments between 2016 and 2020 to avoid this, and they didn’t,” he said.

Sabato stands by the Center for Politics final picks.

“I think the center for politics did quite well and I’m pleased with that,” he said. “The only two that are outstanding are Georgia and North Carolina.”

He says a big part of that success was not investing too much in the polls.

“Unlike most people in the business, we never put Florida or Texas in Biden’s camp,” Sabato said.

Sabato says Biden has the lead for now, but not by much.

“You would rather be Joe Biden than Donald Trump,” he said. “It’s likely that Joe Biden will be able to hit 270 and beyond but clearly, he will be in a somewhat weakened state.”

Sabato says a Biden presidency does not mean the end of Donald Trump in Washington.

“He may run again in 2024, I’ve already heard that,” he said.

Sabato claims Trump’s main problem will be his family members such as Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Jared Kushner, who also may look to run for office in 2024.

“It is certainly true that they’re going to try and regain the presidency in 2024,” Sabato said. “It was close enough so they have justification to run.”

He says the closeness of this race has blindsided Democrats and serves as motivation for the Trump family to stay involved in the political sphere.

“Democrats didn’t plan on any of this. They had planned on a repudiation, they absolutely did not get it,” he said.

Sabato is optimistic that results will be in within the next seven days.

“I think this will be resolved, pre-court filings, within a week,” he said. “Then, we’ll see how close it is and how many court filings there actually are.”

Sabato hopes the majority of the country will accept the end result, but he is not certain that day will come.

“Our country is so polarized, so tribalized,” he said. “I just don’t know whether we can get it together, but we’re all going to find out together very, very soon.”

