VHSL School of the Week: Stuarts Draft

By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - History was made at Stuarts Draft High School in 2019.

For the first time in the school’s history, the Stuarts Draft football program made an appearance in the state championship game last fall.

“It’s everything and football was just an extremely exciting year last year," said Stuarts Draft athletic director Steve Hartley. "Fantastic kids. It came together and that’s what happens when you have that much success.”

The Stuarts Draft football team finished as Class 2 state runner-up in 2019. But the Cougars’ recent success at the state level is not just limited to football. The baseball team made it to the state semifinals in 2019, the boys basketball team played in state tournament last season, the girls soccer team played for a state title in 2017, and, perhaps most impressively, the competition cheer team has won three straight state championships.

“The cheer team...winning three straight years of state championships is definitely very, very special and we take great pride in that,” said Hartley.

As Stuarts Draft prepares for the return of sports in December for the 2020-2021 school year, the goaL remains simple.

“The biggest plan is just like every year," said Hartley. "Try to get a little bit better, make our facilities better. Make sure every kid has the opportunity to get the best that we can provide for them.”

