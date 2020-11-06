2 armed Virginia men taken into custody in possible plot to attack Pennsylvania Convention Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two men from Virginia are in custody after police say they may have made threats against the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being tallied in Philadelphia.

FBI in Norfolk received a tip Thursday night that the two people were headed to Philadelphia from Virginia Beach in a Hummer with weapons.

Agents then spotted a silver Hummer in the city with tags from Virginia.

Officials said the suspects are a 61-year-old man who was spotted with a weapon in a holster and a 42-year-old man who had a handgun in his jacket. Both of them are from Chesapeake. Their names will be released after their arraignment.

Police said they found an AR-style rifle in the vehicle.

The Philadephia County District Attorney Lawrence Krasner said charges are still being finalized, but they know charges will include illegal possession of firearms.

“We do not have indications that the story is bigger than these two individuals,” the district attorney said.

The DA said there was no significant presence of hate groups Thursday and not information yet to indicate the two suspects are members of an extremist group.

This comes as ballots continue to be counted in several key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, as Americans wait to see who will be the next President of the United States.

