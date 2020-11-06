Bottles, cans littered in Va. at higher rates than states with bottle bills

FARMVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Clean Virginia Waterways of Longwood University released a report Friday stating bottles and cans littered in the state of Virginia is at a higher rate than states with bottle bills.

A bottle bill requires customers to pay a deposit when they purchase a beverage, then when the customer returns the empty bottle or can, they can redeem the deposit at the point of purchase or redemption center.

“In Virginia, bottles and cans accounted for nearly 22 percent of all litter recorded by volunteers in 2019. But in states with container deposit bills, bottles and cans accounted for less than 9 percent, on average, of the total debris recorded,” Katie Register, executive director of Clean Virginia Waterways and author of the report, said in a press release.

According to the press release from the organization, the report states that plastic bottles accounted for 11.5% of all litter recorded in 2019 by volunteers who participate in the annual International Coastal Cleanup in Virginia. Aluminum cans accounted for 6.7% of all litter in Virginia.

The press release says in states that have bottle bills, plastic bottles account for 2% to 8.3% of litter. Aluminum cans account for 2.5% of all litter.

You can read the full report here.

