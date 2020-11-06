First Alert Forecast: Warm temperatures and sunshine continue

(WHSV) - Temperatures will continue to be well above average through early next week with high pressure in control.

FRIDAY: Staying comfortable Friday evening with temperatures in the 60s under clear skies. It will be a picture perfect Friday evening to enjoy.

Clear and cool yet again. Overnight lows will be just a little cooler since it will be fully clear. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: High pressure will remain in control for the weekend. A cool morning with temperatures rising into the 50s.

Plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. A few typical warm spots in West Virginia around Petersburg and Moorefield in the mid to upper 70s. A beautiful warm November weekend ahead with temperatures near record highs.

Enjoy a comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s. Pleasantly cool and mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Cool and crisp early in the morning with temperatures rising into the 50s to start. Another sunny day with highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. A few typical warm spots in the northern Valley, and around Petersburg and Moorefield in the mid to upper 70s. A beautiful warm November weekend.

Enjoy a comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s as some high clouds build in. Still rather cool overnight with lows in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny to partly cloudy for the day and staying warm with highs in the low 70s in the afternoon. Again a few typical warm spots in the mid 70s. A beautiful fall day. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures in the 50s. More clouds moving in and pleasant, highs in the low 70s in the afternoon. A great day to get out and enjoy. Ahead of our next system we’ll turn cloudy Tuesday night with showers starting to move in. Rain overnight likely. Lows in the upper 50s with low visibility at times.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front will approach the area brings us clouds and rain. It will still be rather midl with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Showers for the day and even a bit breezy as the front crosses with winds sustained out of the south at 10 to 15 mph. This front will interact with some tropical moisture from Eta. It’s still too early to determine if the rain clears out by Thursday or if this system is slow to move out and continues to bring us rain for next Thursday. We’ll keep you updated.

