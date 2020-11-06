Advertisement

Mary Baldwin University says Back to Baldwin Plan has helped keep COVID cases low

By Simone McKenny
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:32 PM EST
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin University implemented its Back to Baldwin plan in August when students returned for the fall semester.

The MBU COVID Reporting Dashboard updates daily. From June through November 6, the university reports 14 positive cases.

“Though we are small, being able to be agile and responsive and come up with things that need to change and evolve your plan, that is the most important thing,” Brig. Gen. Terry Djuric, the co-lead on the MBU Pandemic Response Team, said.

Djuric said the past few months have depended on everyone working together.

“You have to really echo that it is a team effort. I know people are tired of hearing this, but you can’t say it enough. We are all in this together," she explained. "We have an excellent plan, so being able to communicate that to people clearly.”

Djuric said the next two weeks at MBU will be crucial to having students safely return to their home communities.

The last day of classes is on November 20, and students will take exams remotely, returning at the start of the spring term.

