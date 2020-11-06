Advertisement

Nelson County Christmas tree farm prepares for the holiday season

Christmas trees growing in Nelson County.
Christmas trees growing in Nelson County.(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:39 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It may only be the beginning of November, but many people are calling Christmas tree farms to prepare for the holiday season.

In Nelson County, Saunders Brothers Farm Market says people from all over have been asking about when they can purchase Christmas trees and how to place an order as soon as possible.

The family-owned business will be holding events on a few Saturdays where people can come and pick out a Christmas tree themselves.

“Here at the farm, we have a lot of Canaan firs, we also have some white pines that people can choose from, but these seem to be the most popular, they’re just a fluffy happy tree,” Saunders Brothers Farm Market Retail Sales Manager Annie Saunders Burnett said.

If you choose to come out and pick your own tree at Saunders Brothers Farm Market, Burnett says there will be social-distancing measures in place to maintain a safe environment for everybody.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuarts Draft mourns the loss of Dr. Forbes and his wife Ann Forbes
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,103 on Saturday
Over a dozen cattle missing from Shenandoah Co. farm
Valley couple pays off Waynesboro’s school meal debt

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,302 on Sunday
Community members stress the importance of counting every vote
Bake sale raises money for Broadway woman who lost home in fire
Bake sale held to help woman who was injured and lost home in explosion in Broadway
Harrisonburg dems celebrate Biden win, community members stress importance of counting every vote