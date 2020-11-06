Nelson County Christmas tree farm prepares for the holiday season

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It may only be the beginning of November, but many people are calling Christmas tree farms to prepare for the holiday season.

In Nelson County, Saunders Brothers Farm Market says people from all over have been asking about when they can purchase Christmas trees and how to place an order as soon as possible.

The family-owned business will be holding events on a few Saturdays where people can come and pick out a Christmas tree themselves.

“Here at the farm, we have a lot of Canaan firs, we also have some white pines that people can choose from, but these seem to be the most popular, they’re just a fluffy happy tree,” Saunders Brothers Farm Market Retail Sales Manager Annie Saunders Burnett said.

If you choose to come out and pick your own tree at Saunders Brothers Farm Market, Burnett says there will be social-distancing measures in place to maintain a safe environment for everybody.

