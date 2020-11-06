Advertisement

Rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shooting

Investigators in Georgia say Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in an early shooting Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded.
Investigators in Georgia say Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in an early shooting Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators in Georgia say Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in an early shooting Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says King Von, whose real name is Dayvon Bennett, was with a group of men at the Monaco Hookah Lounge.

When they arrived, two men approached the group in the parking lot and an argument escalated to gunfire.

On- and off-duty Atlanta police responded.

Six men were ultimately shot. Three are being treated for their injuries.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuarts Draft mourns the loss of Dr. Forbes and his wife Ann Forbes
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,103 on Saturday
Over a dozen cattle missing from Shenandoah Co. farm
Valley couple pays off Waynesboro’s school meal debt

Latest News

Earthquake felt in Massachusetts, Rhode Island
Nursing home COVID-19 cases rise four-fold in surge states
Tokyo holds 1-day gym meet to show Olympics may be possible
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,302 on Sunday
Queen Elizabeth II wears mask at tribute to Unknown Warrior