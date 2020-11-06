Rockingham CARES Fund grants $234,000 to local nonprofits
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Rockingham County announced Friday a portion of its CARES Act funding will be used to establish the Rockingham Count Cares Fund in partnership with the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County (TCFHR).
According to a press release from TCFHR, the Rockingham County Cares Fund was created for the purpose of supporting individuals and families in Rockingham County through nonprofit organizations.
The funding will address expenditures due to the coronavirus public health emergency.
Grants totaling $234,000 will be distributed to nonprofit organizations by Friday, Nov. 6. The recipients of the grant funds are as follows:
- Blue Ridge Legal Services - $10,000
- Boys & Girls Club of HR - $35,000
- Elkton Area United Services - $25,000
- Generations Crossing - $20,000
- Hope Distributed - $35,000
- Kingsway Prison and Family Outreach - $5,000
- Massanetta Springs - $9,500
- Open Doors - $5,000
- Our Community Place - $2,500
- People Helping People - $15,000
- Plains Area Daycare Center - $25,000
- Rockingham Educational Foundation, Inc. - $15,000
- Strength in Peers - $5,000
- The Salvation Army of HR - $5,000
- Valley Associates for Independent Living - $3,500
- Valley Program for Aging Services - $5,000
- Way to Go, Inc. - $13,500
