Rockingham CARES Fund grants $234,000 to local nonprofits

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Rockingham County announced Friday a portion of its CARES Act funding will be used to establish the Rockingham Count Cares Fund in partnership with the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County (TCFHR).

According to a press release from TCFHR, the Rockingham County Cares Fund was created for the purpose of supporting individuals and families in Rockingham County through nonprofit organizations.

The funding will address expenditures due to the coronavirus public health emergency.

Grants totaling $234,000 will be distributed to nonprofit organizations by Friday, Nov. 6. The recipients of the grant funds are as follows:

Blue Ridge Legal Services - $10,000

Boys & Girls Club of HR - $35,000

Elkton Area United Services - $25,000

Generations Crossing - $20,000

Hope Distributed - $35,000

Kingsway Prison and Family Outreach - $5,000

Massanetta Springs - $9,500

Open Doors - $5,000

Our Community Place - $2,500

People Helping People - $15,000

Plains Area Daycare Center - $25,000

Rockingham Educational Foundation, Inc. - $15,000

Strength in Peers - $5,000

The Salvation Army of HR - $5,000

Valley Associates for Independent Living - $3,500

Valley Program for Aging Services - $5,000

Way to Go, Inc. - $13,500

