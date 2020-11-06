Stuarts Draft mourns the loss of Dr. Forbes and his wife Ann Forbes

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) — Dr. John Forbes grew up in Stuarts Draft and opened his family practice there more than 50 years ago.

Over the years, he and his wife Ann have seen generations of patients come through the doors.

Dr. Forbes was also the first operational medical director of the Stuarts Draft rescue squad when they were established in 1969.

The rescue squad announced on Facebook the passing of Dr. Forbes on October 29. “His medical knowledge and compassion were both unmatched and his practice was built on those principles,” the post read.

Forbes died in late October. Shortly after, Ann also passed.

In a statement to WHSV, UVA Health said,

“For more than 50 years, Dr. Forbes devoted himself to his hometown and the good health of generations of his fellow residents. His kindness, his love for Stuarts Draft and the excellent care he provided will long be remembered. We send our deepest condolences to his family, his friends and the patients he cared for so deeply.

Ann Forbes spent more than 50 years serving the residents of Stuarts Draft and helping provide them with high-quality healthcare. She will be deeply missed by her community and the thousands of patients she cared for. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends as well as the patients and community she served so well.”

When word came of his death, the community took to social media, sharing endless stories of how he had gone out of his way to help them.

“He cared for me for 35 years, and was not only a great doctor but even a better friend,” said one patient.

“My doctor for about 50 years. Never met a more dedicated physician and wonderful man,” explained another.

“He was the essence of what physicians are supposed to be — a listener, a sympathizer, a cheerleader, a teacher and a healer,” another patient said.

Their patients say the Stuarts Draft community will not be the same without them.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.